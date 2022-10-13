Double success for The Munster Express at Local Ireland Media Awards

The prestigious awards, sponsored by the National Lottery, celebrate excellence in local journalism and the regional news publishing industry.

Munster Express News Editor Kieran Foley was named ‘Feature Journalist of the Year’. The category recognises work on topics outside of news and sports categories including human interest, lifestyle, local personality profiles, and social interest stories.

Kieran was nominated for ‘A station master’s story’, published in March 2021, which told the story of Paddy Joe Maher who was the last station master at Durrow Train Station before its closure in 1967. The article included amusing anecdotes and nostalgic stories from Paddy and also focused on calls to refurbish the historic station in light of the enormous success of the Waterford Greenway.

Munster Express Sports Editor Catherine Power was named ‘Sports Journalist of the Year’. The category recognises work produced as part of match reports, sports profiles and series or any other topic of sporting interest.

Catherine was honoured for her coverage of the remarkable achievements of Henry de Bromhead at Cheltenham in March 2021 and Aintree 2021. The Waterford man trained six winners at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, winning the three main races at the festival – something which had never been achieved before. Henry then went on and trained the first two home in the Grand National at Aintree just three weeks later.

Just four journalists from throughout the country were shortlisted in both categories. The awards were presented by Marty Morrissey at The Bloomfield House Hotel in Mullingar.