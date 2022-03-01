Housing Minister visits Waterford City

A number of Waterford families have received the keys to their new homes in Mount Neil, Carrickpherish, a development consisting of 57 social homes which was officially opened by the Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien last week.

The houses which were built by Circle VHA (Voluntary Housing Association) were funded through the Social Housing Current Expenditure Programme and constructed by Frisby Homes Ltd. The Minister along with tenant families, representatives from Waterford City and County Council, Circle Voluntary Housing Association, Mayor of Waterford City and County and local councillors, officially cut the ribbon to the completed estate.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, TD is pictured at the new housing development at Butterfield, Mount Neil, Carrickphierish on Friday morning last, with Mayor of Waterford City & County Cllr. Joe Kelly, Claire Hartley, Paul Johnston and Ivan Grimes, Waterford City and County Council, Mary Butler TD, Minister of State in Department of Health with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People, Cllr. Jason Murphy and Cllr. Eamonn Quinlan. Photos: Noel Browne.

Comprising of 57 units, Phase 1 is now completed and occupied with Phase 2 tenancy scheduled for March 2022.

The Minister visited 45-47 Morgan Street, a former public house that has been derelict for almost 10 years. Seven apartments are being delivered through the Repair and Lease Scheme with completion scheduled for April 2022.

Also on his itinerary was St, Joseph’s House, a former religious convent on a landmark site on Manor Hill. Through the Repair and Lease Scheme, 71 dwellings for the elderly will be delivered. Of the 71 dwellings, 50 units are located within the main building and 21 located in the various out-building clusters on the site, while the former chapel on the site will be proposed as community space for multiple uses by tenants.

Minister Darragh O’Brien with the O’Connell family, Jack, Paddy and Adrian.

According to a council spokesperson, the local authority has been actively seeking to reduce the level of vacant homes across Waterford City and County since 2016. “The Council’s Vacant Homes Team works to encourage vacant property owners to allow their properties to be used for social housing through the Repair and Leasing Scheme and the Buy and Renew Scheme. The Repair and Lease Scheme has been particularly successful in delivering 1-bed and 2-bed units in urban areas where there is a proportionately larger demand for this type of accommodation.”

Speaking on Friday, Minister O’Brien said the housing projects and developments being spearheaded by Waterford City and County Council had eradicated a significant amount of dereliction in the city.

“Under the Housing for All scheme, by increasing residential developments in Ireland’s cities and providing for the efficient use of existing stock, cities such as Waterford are well placed to deliver strong sustainable communities for families to flourish in.”

“Coupled with this the recent €27m Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) allocated by my department last year is enabling Waterford realise its vision of being a city that offers a broad range of opportunities for people to live, work and play in its re-imagined places and spaces.”

The Minister also launched Waterford Council’s Affordable Housing Purchase Scheme which will be open to first time buyers who are currently unable to get a mortgage for a new house in Waterford City.

Minister O’Brien said, “Today is important as we launch the first Affordable Housing Fund-supported affordable purchase housing scheme under the Government’s Housing for All plan which will see an average of 6,000 affordable homes available nationally each year.”

“The Affordable Purchase Scheme opens up opportunities for purchasers who have been unable to access mortgage funding to date due to a shortfall in available funding. Eligible buyers will be able to access the Local Authority Home Loan and the Help to Buy scheme. We see today as another significant milestone in meeting our commitment to support home ownership and increase affordability.”

The houses in Kilbarry, Williamstown and Carrickphierish will be available for purchase and interested persons should log onto www.waterfordcouncil.ie to express an interest in the scheme and find further details.

Minister Darragh O’Brien chatting with resident Tibyan Abdullah at the new housing development at Butterfield, Mount Neil, Carrickphierish.