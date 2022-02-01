St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations set to return to Waterford

Following a two year hiatus Waterford City and County Council is delighted to announce that March 2022 will see the return of the much loved and dearly missed St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

While official celebrations were postponed due to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, the most anticipated event on the national calendar is set to return and this year the theme of the parade is ‘Waterford – Ireland’s Best Place to Live’.

With the support of Fáilte Ireland, Waterford City and County Council is also pleased to announce the launch of Waterford’s first ever St Patrick’s Day festival.

The three day event, taking place from March 17th to March 19th is a celebration of ‘Waterford, Where St. Patrick’s Day began’, as Waterford was Ireland’s first City to hold a St. Patrick’s Day Parade over a century ago!

The three day festival will pay homage to Waterford’s people and communities, its culture and heritage, its diversity, and its musical and artistic talent.

In light of the most recent government announcement and the easing of restrictions Waterford City and County Council and Everyevent Promotions have commenced planning in earnest. The festival committee is very much looking forward to unveiling an exciting programme of events in the coming weeks.

Mayor of Waterford Cllr Joe Kelly said, “It really is great to have such an exciting event to look forward to. Unfortunately our St. Patrick’s Day festivities couldn’t go ahead for the last two years, but we are delighted to be able to reintroduce them, bigger and better this year, with a wonderful three day celebration of our city and its heritage.”

“I’ve no doubt that our vibrant and creative community groups, cultural organisations, musicians and entertainers will contribute to an exciting programme that can be enjoyed by everyone over three fantastic days.”

There will also be an online element to St. Patrick’s Day as the parade will be live streamed, so those who cannot attend or remain cautious about attending large events can still share in the celebrations.

Details of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and festival event will be revealed in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on www.stpatricksfestivalwaterford.com or on facebook at WaterfordStPatricksDayParade.