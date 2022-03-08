TQS Integration takes top prize at Waterford Business Awards

TQS Integration was named Overall Waterford Business of the Year at the Waterford Business Awards on Friday, March 4th by Mayor of Waterford City & County, Cllr Joe Kelly, during a live virtual awards ceremony.

The global consulting, engineering and technology company also picked up the Business of the Year (150+ employees) award during the live streamed event.

TQS Integration, a Cognizant Company, is a global data solutions company headquartered in Co Waterford, providing real-time data solutions to the top 12 Global Pharmaceutical Companies. Founded in 1998, their 200+ consultants continue to provide data intelligence, analytics, reporting and deep learning analytics to an ever-expanding global customer base. Embracing best in class IOT and cloud solutions, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and custom developments, enabling customers to redefine their business processes based on high resolution, acutely accurate real-time data sets that reflect the true nature of their business and the business processes.

The Waterford Business Awards, which are organized by Waterford Chamber, Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber and WLR, were hosted by Damien Tiernan and Mary O’Neill and celebrated the successes and contributions of the shortlisted companies.

Opening proceedings, An Taoiseach Michéal Martin, congratulated all those nominated by saying: “I believe it more important than ever, that we take time to acknowledge the resilience, determination and hard work and of course the success of so many in our business community and I am glad to have this opportunity to do this with you today.

“For all of you here today you can reflect on 2021, and what you have achieved in this strangest of years, with great pride and as we look to 2022 and beyond, despite all the new challenges that will emerge you can do so with optimism.”

Commenting during the live stream, Mayor of Waterford City & County, Cllr Joe Kelly said: “From my ongoing engagements, I am all too aware of the pressure you have been under, so today I would like to thank you all and simply say well done. While there will be only one winner in each category today, to me you are all winners and I applaud your tenacity and commitment.”

Topping the categories were Flexiwage for Technology and Innovation, Marketing Excellence went to Paul O’ Connors Cars, East Pier was named New Business of the Year, Tourism Excellence winners were Cliff House Hotel, Q1 Scientific took home the Business of the Year (up to 20 employees) award, The Haven Hotel was awarded Business of the Year (21 to 150 employees), TQS Integration was named Business of the Year (150+ employees), Dawn Meats received the Green Excellence award, Faithlegg won Food and Beverage, St. Dominic Credit Union received the Customer Service Excellence award and Waterford Integration Services won the Training and Development category.

Accepting the Overall Waterford Business of the Year Award, Máire Quilty, founder of TQS Integration said: “This is fantastic and in particular for our employees. We have put our heart and soul into TQS and now its reach is world wide.

“We have so much to offer in County Waterford and I am so proud to be a Waterford person. Look at all the amazing companies here today, wow, why would you go anywhere else. This is powerful stuff. This is for the Waterford people and I hope we get to the All-Ireland. This is our year.”

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Faithlegg, was presented to Louise Grubb, Q1 Scientific and Trivium Vet. Congratulating Louise, Liam Moran, Faithlegg, said: “From concept through to commercialisation Louise has a track record in delivering innovative, life science products and services, holding several publications and patents. She is also passionate about mentoring up-and-coming talent and promoting Waterford to an international audience.”

The shortlisted businesses were nominated by the public and also by self-nomination in all eleven categories. An independent judging panel, under the Chairmanship of Noel Kelly, and including David Breen, David M Breen & Co; Deirdre Houlihan, Faithlegg Hotel; TV Honan, Spraoi; Lena Murphy, WLR; Richie Walsh, Waterford Local Enterprise Office, Irial Mac Murchu, Nemeton TV and Jackie Roche, Bausch & Lomb carried out the difficult task of selecting the final shortlist and category winners after a rigorous judging analysis of each application.

John McSweeney, Waterford Chamber President and Liam Moran, General Manager, Faithlegg, presenting Louise Grubb, with the award for Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Waterford Business Awards. Also included is Mary O’Neill, WLR. Photos: Garrett Fitzgerald Photography

Following the awards, John McSweeney, Waterford Chamber President said, “On behalf of Waterford Chamber, I would like to congratulate TQS Integration on being announced as the Overall Winner of the Waterford Business Awards and to all category winners and finalists – thank you. Without your hard work and determination our business community would not be as vibrant as it is today and we wish you all continued success.”

Meanwhile, David Walsh, President of Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber said: “We are delighted to welcome the perpetual Overall Waterford Business of the Year trophy to West Waterford and wish TQS Integration every success going forward. Well done to all of the winners and finalists. These awards showcase the very best in business and it is fantastic to be able to honour so many innovative and talented people across the city and county.”

Speaking on behalf of WLR, Des Whelan, Managing Director, said: “WLR as a local company with offices and studios in Waterford City and Dungarvan was very pleased to be involved in both organising and promoting the Waterford Business Awards. It’s such a positive event for Waterford City and County with so many world class companies and innovative business people being honoured. My congratulations to all the nominees and winners and thanks to all who entered and supported the 2021 awards.”

Waterford City and County Council sponsored the Overall Waterford Business Award, Entrepreneur of the year was sponsored by Faithlegg, while category sponsors include Permanent TSB, Waterford Local enterprise office, Fáilte Ireland, AIB bank, EY, Energia, PWC, RelateCare, Waterford Chamber Skillnet. For further details see www.waterfordchamber.com.

Dungarvan & West Waterford President David Walsh and CEO Jenny Beresford, Gerald Hurley, CEO Waterford Chamber and Des Whelan, MD WLR, presenting the Overall Waterford Business of the Year Award to Dan Geoghegan, Patrick Kearney, Kieran Bennett and Stephen Quinn, TQS Integration. Photo: Nathan Burke Studio