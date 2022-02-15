Waterford receives glowing review in UK newspaper

Justine Dwyer

Reginald’s Tower and the city’s museums receive special mention.

Waterford was the subject of a glowing travel review in the UK Independent newspaper at the weekend when it was described as a “history-packed champion of low key cool” by travel writer Kerry Walker.

The journalist, who had never heard of Waterford before her visit, said for those who hadn’t heard of us, they were missing a trick. “Perched on a gentle bend in the River Suir, a few miles from wild, storm-tossed coastlines trimmed with some of Ireland’s most beautiful beaches, the location is a knockout.”

Describing the city as “delightfully dinky,” Ms. Walker says Waterford’s location is even more special because it has managed to dodge the tourist radar and is low profile cool. “Architecture wise, the city gets elegant Georgian swagger from the 18th century boom of Waterford Crystal, the famous glassworks…..but there’s more to this city than past glories; namely high-spirited festivals, a food scene fizzing with creativity and many an old school pub where you can grab a pint when the rain sweeps in.”

She continues that it’s not surprising The Irish Times voted Waterford the best place to live in Ireland. “You only need take a look at the sum of all this and what’s on the doorstep – from the rambling, wave-bashed Copper Coast to the active pursuits of the car-free Waterford Greenway to see precisely why is fully deserving of its moment in the spotlight.”

Special mentions are given to the Waterford Museum of Treasures, Reginald’s Tower, Medieval Museum, The Bishops Palace, Copper Coast Geopark, Phoenix Yard street food market, Momo Restaurant, The Old Couch, Philly Grimes and Tully’s bar.