Winterval returns to Waterford City

Winterval, Ireland’s largest Christmas festival, has returned to Waterford and runs over 19 magical days across five weeks with its most festive nineteen-day programme of events for all ages.

Brought to you by Waterford City and County Council, this winter’s festival integrates the old and the new, with festival favourites that everyone knows and loves and a new mix of exciting programming to elevate Winterval to a whole new level.

Ireland’s oldest city will be transformed into Ireland’s largest Christmas festival, running until Thursday December 23rd over the first four weekends (Nov 19-21, Nov 26-28, Dec 3-5, Dec 10-12) and then a final weeklong run (Dec 17-23).

Look forward to a round-trip non-stop journey to a world of Christmas celebration including Ireland’s largest Christmas tree measuring over 50ft tall, five citywide themed Festive City Quarters, the brand new Ar Ais Le Chéile fun-filled Irish living language area for families, the Petstival zone filled with doggie delights and pet programming, the hands-on Kids Lab-Land STEAM and science hub, festive food and craft markets, live music and arts performance, and a plethora of free and ticketed entertainment for kids and adults, families and friends and even furry four-legged friends alike.

Promoting Christmas values of togetherness, family and joy, the theme of Winterval 2021 is ‘Celebrate Together’ and marks the gathering back together of families, friends and communities to create magical experiences and lifelong memories for them to cherish at the heart of Ireland’s oldest city.

Five fun-filled Festive City Quarters, this year’s themed Winterval festival destination areas, will be spread across Waterford city for festival-goers to visit and revisit across the five week 19 day festival run and include the Continental Christmas Market Quarter (John Roberts Square/Broad Street/Michael’s Street), Elfstival Festival Family Quarter (Arundel Square), The Ever-Greenway Quarter (The Apple Market), Christmas Cultural Quarter (O’Connell Street) and the much-anticipated Winterval Wonder-Events Quarter (The Viking Triangle).

See the programme of events and booking details at www.winterval.ie

Visit Facebook WintervalWaterford/ Instagram winterval_waterford / Twitter @winterval_wat #winterval