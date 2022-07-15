Waterford City Bikeshare scheme launched

Newly elected Mayor of Waterford City and County, Councillor John O’Leary officially launched the new Transport for Ireland (TFI) Bike Share Scheme at Arundel Square in the City.

TFI Bikes is a self-service bike rental service, with stations conveniently located throughout Waterford City, making it easy to get around, whether it’s for commuting to work, meeting friends, or doing some sight-seeing.

There are 14 Bike stations and 220 bikes located in key areas around the city, including at SETU, University Hospital Waterford, Bank Lane, Kilcohan and Arundel Square. These bikes will allow commuters to switch to more active ways to get to and around the City Centre.

With docking stations at several SETU Campus locations, students will have plenty of opportunities to use them to travel to and from the city centre. For tourists, users can also cycle to the different events and attractions around Waterford City throughout the year.

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. John O’Leary officially launched the Bikeshare Scheme saying, “Waterford City is renowned for being a compact, accessible City, with excellent public realm spaces. This scheme will give users even more options for getting around the city and seeing it from a new perspective.”

“There are plenty of accessible bike stations peppered throughout the city centre, so for those wanting to take a break from the car commute, incorporate a healthier regime into their day or reduce their carbon footprint, Bikeshare really is the ideal way to attain those goals.”

CEO of the National Transport Authority Anne Graham said, “Investment in cycling and active travel is hugely important for the NTA and I am delighted that we can be part of the launch of the Waterford TFI Bike Share Scheme today. With 14 bike stations located in key areas around the city, residents and tourists will now find it even easier to get around.”

Fergus Galvin, Director of Services, Waterford City and County Council welcomed the long awaited TFI bikeshare scheme into Waterford City. “It comes at a really opportune time when the Council, with very substantial financial support from the National Transport Authority, has embarked on a multi-annual capital investment programme which will see a significant expansion of Waterford’s cycling network with some 50kms of new high quality cycle infrastructure to be delivered in the City alone over the next four to five years.”

The TFI bike share scheme forms an integral component of Waterford City and County Council’s overall vision to reduce transport related carbon emissions as part of its ambition to make Waterford Carbon Neutral and will provide a very accessible, low cost, zero emissions transport option for the residents of Waterford and visitors to travel to and around the city centre.

“In many respects, Waterford has been to the forefront and an early leader in the active travel agenda in recent years with the pedestrianisation of our city centre some years ago and the acclaimed Waterford Greenway. We view the TFI bike share scheme as further enhancing our commitment to the provision of quality active travel choices for Waterford,” Fergus added.

If you’re a keen explorer, why not use the new TFI Bikes to explore Ireland’s Oldest City, including the mile-long quayside, the compact City Centre, or even just to make your commute a healthier one.

More information can be found at https://www.bikeshare.ie/waterford.html