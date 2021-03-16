Waterford has third highest number of COVID-19 fines

Jordan Norris

Only Cork and Limerick have seen more fines for COVID related breaches than County Waterford.

358 fines have been issued in the county according to the latest Garda statistics. A quarter of all fines issued in Ireland can be attributed to Cork, Limerick and Waterford. Nationally, half of those hit with a fine are aged 25 or under and three-quarters are male.

Locally, 73 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Waterford in the past 7 days. The incidence rate in the the county is 99.8 per 100,000 of population, with the national average currently at 150.7. Concerns have been raised regarding blood clotting in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with some vaccinations curtailed temporarily as a result. The public roll-out of the vaccine continues with those in the 75-80 age group now receiving the first dose of the vaccine over the coming days.

The incidence rate of COVID-19 in all Waterford local electoral areas remains below the national average. Waterford City South has the highest incidence rate locally at present, with the rate at 155.9 per 100,000. Cases in Dungarvan have fallen by 56% with the incidence rate at 102.5. In Waterford City East,

there has been a 60% drop in cases from 23 to 9 to give an incidence rate of 39.2. he number of cases in Portlaw/Kilmacthomas also fell by 60%.

Lismore was one of only two areas in Ireland that has seen fewer than five cases during the past fortnight. This week marked a year since the first COVID case was confirmed in Waterford, with 5,000 cases and 90 deaths confirmed over the past twelve months.