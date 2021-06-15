Ireland’s oldest region set for busy summer months

Ireland’s oldest city and county is getting ready and looking forward to welcoming visitors to Waterford and the sunny Southeast. There are high expectations for a busy summer ahead as the nation dusts off the suitcases, ready for a summer on Irish shores once again.

As hotels reopen their doors and outdoor hospitality recommences, excitement and anticipation are building in Waterford city and county according to David McCoy, Chairman of Visit Waterford and Sales & Marketing Director, House of Waterford Crystal.

Commenting on the launch of Visit Waterford’s Summer domestic campaign, ‘Waterford – Your adventure starts here’, David said:

“We’re very much looking forward to the reopening of Waterford’s tourism industry and welcoming visitors both new and old to experience everything Waterford city and county has to offer this summer. There really is something for everyone in Waterford from the tranquil coastlines and picturesque mountains to the vibrancy of Waterford city. Not forgetting, an award-winning food destination surrounded by an array of fantastic restaurants, cafés and food producers.”

David continued:

“Whether you’re after five-star luxury, self-catering or even a day trip, there are options to suit the whole family. No matter what part of Waterford you choose to visit, adventure awaits in every corner of the city and county.”

While it has been an extremely challenging year for the Irish hotel and hospitality industry, Tina Darrer, Co-owner of Dooley’s Hotel in Waterford city is optimistic for the months ahead.

“‘We have been looking forward to opening the hotel’s doors to everyone and getting back to what we do best. Welcoming families and friends as they enjoy their time together after a long absence. We will enjoy the sounds that define our hotel – the clink of glasses, the excited chatter, the laughter. Guests can explore our city, and within a short drive, we have rural charm, stunning coastline and mountains, world-class gardens, land and water-based activities, not to mention the food offering. We have it all on our doorstep.”

Visit Waterford is supported by Waterford City and County Council, Fáilte Ireland, local hospitality, amenity, and entertainment providers.