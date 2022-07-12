Young woman dies in Waterford crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a road crash near Kilmacthomas this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 8am when a truck and a car collided near the turn-off for Faha at McGrath’s Cross on the N25.

The driver of the car, a young woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead. Her body was taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a post-mortem will take place.

The scene of the collision remains closed as a Garda Technical Examination is being carried out. Diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.