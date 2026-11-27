A woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of another woman in a road collision last year.

Josephine Freyne (64) of Rathpatrick, Slieverue, Kilkenny, via Waterford, appeared before Judge Eugene O’Kelly at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court earlier this month for arraignment.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing death, relating to a three-vehicle road collision that occurred on the N25 at Monameen, Ring, Co. Waterford, on 30 March, 2025.

A woman aged in her 60s died in the collision, while three other people were treated in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Judge O’Kelly made a request for victim impact statements to be sought from the family of the deceased woman.

The judge put the case back to 13 January, 2027, for a sentencing date to be fixed, and remanded the accused on bail.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power