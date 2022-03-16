Waterford’s Claire Phelan Appointed General Manager of UPMC Aut Even Hospital

UPMC is delighted to announce the appointment of Claire Phelan as General Manager of UPMC Aut Even Hospital. Claire takes up the role having served most recently as General Manager of UPMC Kildare Hospital and before that, as Senior Director of Operations for UPMC in Ireland.

“Claire is highly regarded for her expertise in the healthcare industry and brings knowledge to UPMC Aut Even Hospital that will help us expand services, build long-term partnerships across the South East and Midlands, and ultimately provide better care, close to home, for the patients and communities we serve,” said David Beirne, managing director of UPMC in Ireland.

Located in Kilkenny, UPMC Aut Even Hospital is a 71-bed facility that offers patients access to a broad range of medical and surgical specialities, departments, and diagnostics. UPMC Aut Even Hospital joined the UPMC network in Ireland in January 2021. The hospital offers both inpatient and outpatient care and holds accreditation from the U.S.-based Joint Commission International (JCI). This is one of the highest seals of approval for medical facilities and ensures that the hospital meets the highest standards of patient safety and quality care.

Claire spent the first 17 years of her career working in operations management in the public health system. She then made the leap from public to private, serving as Director of Operations for a leading healthcare consultancy and outsourcing organisation working across the US and Ireland. During this phase of her career, she oversaw the management of government contracts for the HSE and provided consultancy and quality programmes for Irish diagnostic companies and private hospitals.

Claire holds an Executive Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) having graduated from WIT in 2017.