1,231 payments totalling over €2.5 million for farmers in Waterford under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme

Minister for Mental Health & Older People, Mary Butler TD, has confirmed that a total of 1231 payments worth €2,573,970 million to farmers in Waterford have commenced.

Minister Butler stated: “Nationwide payments totalling €184 million have issued to 87,149 farmers, the highest level of advance payments to the most farmers ever achieved for the ANC.

"It is very welcome that the advance payments under ANC this year are the highest level of payments issues to the most farmers ever achieved under the scheme.

"In Waterford, that means that 1231 payments have been made to farmers totalling €2,573,970.

"In government Fianna Fáil will continue to support farm families and protect the viability of farming livelihoods to the maximum extent possible.

"We are focused on listening to farmers, acting on their concerns and being absolutely committed to continuing to help them meet the varied significant challenges across the sector.”