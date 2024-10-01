2.1 tonnes of litter removed in Waterford during Big Beach Clean

An estimated 2.1 tonnes of litter were removed by over 350 volunteers in County Waterford for the Big Beach Clean

Over 15,000 people across Ireland took part in The Big Beach Clean weekend removing over 95 tonnes of litter nationwide.

Clean Coasts received overwhelming support and commitment from volunteers and communities for the Big Beach Clean weekend that took place between 20th and 22nd of September.

In County Waterford, close to 20 groups and over 350 volunteers removed an estimated 2.1 tonnes of marine litter with clean-ups taking place in various locations.

TRAMORE

Among them, nearly 50 volunteers from Tramore Tidy Towns and Tramore Eco Group conducted a large-scale Big Beach Clean on Tramore beach, including the promenade and carpark areas, collecting approximately 300kg of litter and waste on Sunday 22nd.

AN RINN

Coiste Maisithe na Rinne – Ring Peninsula Community Group Volunteers also conducted a Big Beach Clean on Saturday 21st on the four beaches in An Rinn. Targeting the four locations, approximately 80 people joined in clearing up approximately 450 kg of litter.

ABBEYSIDE, DUNGARVAN

A small group of two people collected litter in Abbeyside, Dungarvan, on Friday 20th.

They found mainly black rubber straps from oyster beds, filling two bags of litter and waste that had been discarded, totalling 19 kg in weight, showing there is no Big Beach Clean team too small, and every effort makes the difference.