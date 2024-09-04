All Together Now 2025: 31 July – 03 August

All Together Now has announced Chapter 6, taking place once again in the breathtaking surroundings of Curraghmore Estate over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, July 31st – August 3rd, 2025. Following the overwhelming success of their fifth chapter, Ireland’s largest independent festival is set to return bigger and better than ever, with four unforgettable nights of music, art, food, and wellness.

As a special thanks to their loyal community, they are excited to offer returning attendees the opportunity to purchase exclusive discounted tickets, which will go on sale at 9 AM this Thursday, August 29th.

Ticket Loyalty Scheme for ATN 2025

After five chapters of All Together Now, they are delighted to introduce the ATN Loyalty Scheme for the first time, where they reward their wonderful returning audience with a chance to purchase tickets for All Together Now 2025 at a discounted price – which will go On Sale, Thursday, 29 August at 9 AM and will close on Tuesday 1 October at 8 am or in the event of a sell-out of the allocation, whichever comes first.

There are 2 discounts available and they apply to the following:

1. If you have purchased tickets to any 3 or more previous All Together Now

(Discount of €66 or €50. Full price €265)

2. If you have purchased tickets to 1 or 2 previous All Together Now

(Discount of €45 or €35. Full price €265)

ATN25 – Early Bird Tickets: Phase 1

For those of you who have yet to experience All Together Now, they will release a limited number of Phase 1 early bird tickets. All Together Now 2025 ticket prices are €235 – which will go on sale Friday, 30 August at 9 AM.

Instalment plans on sale Friday, 30 August at 9am

Instalment plans also go on sale Friday, 30 August at 9 AM. This allows you to get yourself a General or Family Weekend Ticket and spread the cost across five payments. General or Family Weekend Instalment plans are priced at €53 per month for 5 withdrawals. Campervans go on sale Friday, 30 August at 9am.