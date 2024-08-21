Sat, 24th Aug 2024

Announcing Waterford’s Multicultural Festival A Slice of Culture – 7th September 2024

| 21st Aug 2024 | News

Mark your calendars and join us for a day of vibrant cultural celebrations, showcasing the rich diversity that makes our community unique.

Event Details:

  • Date: September 7th, 2024
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
  • Location: Wyse Park, Waterford City

What to Expect:

  • Cultural Performances: Enjoy live music, dance, and performances from various cultural groups.
  • Food Stalls: Taste the world with a variety of delicious cuisines from different cultures.
  • Art and Craft Exhibits: Explore art, crafts, and traditional attire from around the globe.
  • Local Migrant Group Stalls: Get to know the diverse cultures in our community through art and food.
  • Special Event: At 3 PM, we will unveil a collaborative artwork, a collage created by local migrant groups and individuals.
  • This festival is a fantastic opportunity to experience the beauty of multiculturalism and foster community spirit.
  • Organizing this festival is a collaborative effort by local migrant individuals and communities of the Waterford New Communities Network. First held in 2021, this festival represents a true migrant-led initiative in Waterford.
  • For more details and updates on participants and the program schedule, follow us on social media and visit our website at www.waterfordncn.ie.
  • If you would like to participate, please see details here: Participate in A Slice of Culture.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.