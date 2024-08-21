Announcing Waterford’s Multicultural Festival A Slice of Culture – 7th September 2024

Mark your calendars and join us for a day of vibrant cultural celebrations, showcasing the rich diversity that makes our community unique.
Event Details:
- Date: September 7th, 2024
- Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Location: Wyse Park, Waterford City
What to Expect:
- Cultural Performances: Enjoy live music, dance, and performances from various cultural groups.
- Food Stalls: Taste the world with a variety of delicious cuisines from different cultures.
- Art and Craft Exhibits: Explore art, crafts, and traditional attire from around the globe.
- Local Migrant Group Stalls: Get to know the diverse cultures in our community through art and food.
- Special Event: At 3 PM, we will unveil a collaborative artwork, a collage created by local migrant groups and individuals.
- This festival is a fantastic opportunity to experience the beauty of multiculturalism and foster community spirit.
- Organizing this festival is a collaborative effort by local migrant individuals and communities of the Waterford New Communities Network. First held in 2021, this festival represents a true migrant-led initiative in Waterford.
- For more details and updates on participants and the program schedule, follow us on social media and visit our website at www.waterfordncn.ie.
- If you would like to participate, please see details here: Participate in A Slice of Culture.