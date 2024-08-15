Aonach Na nDéise – Viking Festival at Carriganore

Déise Medieval in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Waterford City and County Council Heritage Office are delighted to host Aonach na nDéise.

This is a free family friendly festival with Viking reenactors as they recreate the daily life of our ancestors, on Saturday, 17 August from 1.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. and Sunday 18 August, from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., on the Greenway at Carriganore.

Déise Medieval are based in and around Waterford and are a voluntary group dedicated to authentically recreating the daily lives of the Hiberno Norse, or basically how our Viking ancestors lived 1,000 years ago, when Waterford was Vadrefjord.

During the day our living history and craft village will feature traditional Viking activities, such as spinning & weaving, cooking & food, the spice trader, kids games & pastimes, daily life, witchcraft, medicine and a full weapon display, with the chance to try on a helmet and hold a sword or axe.

Both Western and Eastern styles of battle will also take place during the day and there will be "Kiddie Vike" where the under 10's can take part in their own battle against our warriors!

Archaeologists from TVAS Ireland will be running the popular 'Dig in a Box' attraction, this is a great opportunity for kids to learn about the work that archaeologists do, what they find and the tools and techniques that they use. Kids can also enjoy helping the archaeologists to excavate the replica "Woodstown Warrior Viking Grave".

Also, at the festival this year will be Raven Haven Aviaries, who are breeders and exhibitors of native birds, birds of prey and also run a rescue for native wildlife This is a great opportunity to get a photo with a bird of prey or with the very famous “Dave the Raven”.

Paul Kavanagh from Lakes Vikings will be on hand with a replica Viking Ship to talk about how important boats are in Viking life.

Again, we are delighted to be partnering with the National Museum of Ireland and representatives from the museum will be attending with the Museum's replica Viking artefact handling collection.

This will be the sixth year of this popular event and we are excited to be able to welcome many fellow reenactors to Carriganore, who are coming from all around Ireland and even from beyond the waters.

We would like to thank our sponsors without whom this event would not be possible: TII, Waterford City and County Council, The Heritage Office, National Museum of Ireland, Clem Jacob Hire, Prestige Painters and many other individuals.