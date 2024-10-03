Ardmore man brings stage play home this weekend Icarus and the Man God

BY THOMAS KEANE

A County Waterford playwright is to have his latest work ‘Icarus and the Man God’ staged in Ardmore this Saturday, 5 October, at 8.00 p.m.

The play was staged for three nights in Cork last week.

Ardmore man Derry Cotter’s play tells the story of The Dolans who are a typical American family. Jordan’s father thinks his son will be the next big football star, and while the aspiring quarterback spends his time honing his skills, his sister practises her cheerleading drills.

Meanwhile, a charismatic Trump is storming the country, spreading his gospel of fear and awe, and promising to drain the swamp and make America great again. Like Icarus, Jordan is helpless to resist the lure of Trump’s flame, and his family is plunged into a crisis that threatens to destroy them.

A tragicomedy, Icarus and the Man God delves deep into the enigma that is Donald Trump, and the repercussions of Trumpism for friend and foe alike.

Directed by Pat Lehane and the play stars Denise Goggin, Tomás Healy, Denise Marcos, John McCaffrey, Sam Torres and Alex Walsh.

Tickets costing €15 plus a small booking fee, available on www.ticketsource.eu.