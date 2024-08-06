Body of woman discovered on Tramore Beach

Robert Forrest

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on Tramore Beach.

The body was discovered by a passer-by at approximately 7.00 a.m. last Monday morning.

Emergency services were immediately called and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the body of the woman was fully clothed and was washed ashore having been in the water for some time.

The woman’s remains were later transferred to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The results of the post-mortem, as well as local enquiries, will determine the course of Garda investigations.

Waterford Gardaí are liaising with the coroner over the matter.