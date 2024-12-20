Boil Water Notice remains in place for customers supplied by the Carrick On Suir (Crotty’s Lake) Water Supply

Uisce Éireann would like to remind customers supplied by the Carrick On Suir (Crotty’s Lake) Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice issued on 25 November will remain in place until the New Year.

This notice was issued to protect the health of approximately 1,937 customers due to operational issues at the water treatment plant.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.

The notice applies to all areas on the Carrick on Suir (Crotty’s Lake) Public Water Supply including:

* All areas South of the river except Friar Street Upper, Corpse Road, Rack Hill, South Quay and Bridge Street

* North side of the River Suir. The areas of Hazel Close, Hawthorn Cresent, Asgrove, Oak Drive, Beech Ave, Sycamore Close and Mount Saint Nichnolas are included in the area affected by the BWN.

* And townlands of Ross, Clonmoyle, Ballyhest, Ballygarret, Sheskin, Curraghduff, Joanstown in Co. Waterford.

Please note that Boil Water Notice does not apply to Uisce Éireann customers supplied by the Carrick On Suir Linguan Water Supply.

