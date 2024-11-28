Brand new winter art exhibition set to open at Mount Congreve Gardens Gallery

The upcoming Winter Exhibition will open on Friday, November 29th at the new Art Gallery at Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford.

This exhibition is part of the ongoing partnership between Mount Congreve Gardens and Artform aimed at celebrating art in the gardens all year long.

The exhibition is a showcase of artwork by invited artists Paul Hallahan, Hanneke van Ryswyk, Michael Wann, Bernadette Kiely, Zsolt Basti to mention just a few, alongside a wide range of art carefully selected by guest selector Susan Connolly following an open call in October 2024.

This beautiful new exhibition also includes artwork by artist Eamon Colman, the Artform artist in residence at Mount Congreve Gardens. Eamon has been visiting the gardens for the last six months and creating a series of abstract coloured studies called 'Moments', based on the changing seasons in the gardens. As part of the residency outreach program, Eamon engaged with SETU 1st year fine art students, on their sketching trip to the gardens.

During the opening evening, five awards will be announced to artists shortlisted from the previous Art in the Gardens exhibition Bucolica.

Speaking of the exhibition Martina O’Byrne of Artform says: “The Winter Exhibition rounds out our 2024 Art in the Gardens program, where we have been able to bring the public into contact with an impressive array of art, in the stunning setting of Mount Congreve Gardens. This show presents a great opportunity to rejuvenate the senses, be inspired and for some to acquire a unique piece of art for themselves or a loved one”.

The Winter exhibition provides a perfect opportunity to purchase an original piece of art for a loved one this Christmas while supporting living Irish artists and the gardens at Mount Congreve and the unique artworks are all available for sale.

The exhibition opening event will take place on the 29th of November, from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m., with festive mulled wine and mince pies and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Mount Congreve Gardens are open 4 days per week, until January 5th 2024 and reopen on February 1st 2025, moving to a 7-day week in spring. Visitors can enjoy the stunning exhibition free of charge until end of February 2025.

For further details on the art gallery and to view the exhibition online see mountcongreve.viewingrooms.com.

Pictured: Mount Congreve.