Building The Future of Irish Town Centres

Representatives from 31 local authorities came together recently for a training session on how to better integrate the New European Bauhaus values of aesthetics, sustainability, and participation into THRIVE projects from the early stages of development.

THRIVE promotes a citizen-centred community-led approach to planning and design under the Town Centre First framework and will fund projects that embrace the core values of the New European Bauhaus – sustainability, aesthetics, and inclusion.

“With THRIVE, what we're trying to do regeneration that is more innovative, more inclusive and benefits everyone,” said Rose Power, THRIVE Programme Executive, Southern Regional Assembly. “This is about being bold, being brave, being innovative, and having a huge level of ambition to create projects that will be genuinely transformative for all of the citizens in our towns and cities across Ireland. The New European Bauhaus gives us that approach.”

Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme financially supports Irish local authorities in renovating heritage buildings in town centres through ERDF and National co-funding, that incorporate the values of the New European Bauhaus.

Hosted by European Urban Initiative (EUI), in partnership with the Southern Regional Assembly, the Northern & Western Regional Assembly and the European Commission, the hugely successful ‘Building the Future’ event in Limerick gave practical advice and shared tools to ensure projects are sustainable, beautiful and inclusive through participatory processes, multi-level engagement, and a transdisciplinary approach throughout the project timeline.

So far, 26 projects have received funding through THRIVE Strand 1 to develop integrated urban strategies and for project pipeline development. Also, 5 projects have received THRIVE Strand 2 funding for refurbishment, renovation and adaptive reuse of heritage buildings across Ireland.

“THRIVE allowed us to look at projects that we couldn't fund on our own,” said Morris Conway, Assistant Architect & THRIVE Project Manager, Waterford City & County Council.

“THRIVE funding allows us to research more and take a very much heritage-led approach to the regeneration of the building and repurpose,” he added.

Another THRIVE funding call will open in January 2025 which offers a significant opportunity for local authorities to access capital funding of up to €7m for sustainable urban development projects. THRIVE is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through the ERDF Southern, Eastern and Midland Regional Programme 2021-2027 and the Northern and Western Regional Programme 2021-2027.

PICTURED: THRIVE Strand 2 Beneficiaries from Meath County Council, Wexford County Council, Waterford City and County Council and Cork County Council; with Southern Regional Assembly Programme Team. Photo: Kieran Ryan Benson