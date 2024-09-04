The Waterford Branch of the IKA was thrilled to welcome branch member Caitriona Culleton, along with her mother Mary and friend Elaine, to the IKA Holiday Apartments in Riverstown for a special cheque presentation. Caitríona raised an impressive €1,230 through a successful fundraiser during a Bingo night at the Forum, Waterford, on August 13th, 2024. Caitríona and a team of dedicated volunteers sold raffle tickets during the interval at this popular Bingo event. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Forum Bingo organizers for their support, and to Caitríona for coordinating the spot prizes and ticket sales. We also wish to express our gratitude to our sponsors: Make Up Collette Griffin, Burn Bright Wax Melts, House of Food, and Mary Culleton.