Christmas Walk & Train Ride

OVER 50’s – Get Festive and Active with Christmas Walk & Train Ride!

Waterford Sports Partnership is thrilled to invite over-50s to join us for a magical Christmas Walk & Train Ride on Tuesday, 10th December at 10.30 a.m.

Get into the holiday spirit with a gentle festive walk along the stunning Waterford Greenway in Kilmeaden, followed by a charming train ride on the Santa Express. To top it all off, participants will enjoy a relaxing cup of tea or coffee, along with delicious refreshments, while soaking in the cheerful atmosphere.

This fun, sociable event is perfect for anyone looking to embrace the Christmas spirit while staying active! Don’t forget to wear your Christmas jumper and hat to add to the festive cheer – the more festive, the better!

Details of the Event:

Date: Tuesday, 10th December 2023

Time: 10.30 am

Location: Suir Valley Railway, Kilmeaden

Cost: €10 per person (includes walk, train ride, tea/coffee, and a scone)

Booking is simple – head over to www.eventbrite.ie to secure your spot today. Spaces are limited, so act quickly to avoid disappointment!

For more information or assistance with booking, contact Jordan Kelly at 086 167 5642 or via email at jordankelly@waterfordsportspartnership.ie.