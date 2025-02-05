Connecting Communities Roadshows returns 

Following the success of last year’s community initiative, the Connecting Communities Roadshow series returns in 2025.

Waterford City and County Council, in partnership with community groups and stakeholders, will host a series of Connecting Communities Roadshows from February through to May, throughout the city and county.

The Connecting Communities Roadshows provide local communities with the opportunity to engage with the Local Authority and its associated partners. They also provide insight and guidance about setting up community groups, sourcing funding for developing community initiatives and how to build a stronger, inclusive, and vibrant place to live.

The initiative is spearheaded by Healthy Waterford and Waterford PPN, in collaboration with organisations such as Waterford LEADER Partnership, Waterford Area Partnership, Creative Waterford, HSE, Emergency Services, UPMC Whitfield and Waterford Sport Partnership, to name but a few.

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Jason Murphy welcomed the initiative, saying, “I’m delighted that the Connecting Communities Roadshow series is returning this year. Judging by the large turnouts at each event and positive feedback these roadshows are a valuable and insightful source of information and guidance for all communities.

“These roadshows are a great opportunity for communities from all over Waterford to avail of advice, expertise and resources from community groups and agencies, giving them the tools for their communities to grow, thrive and become more inclusive.”

Feedback from last year’s series of events ranged from comments such as “The Roadshow was a great chance to connect with multiple organisations quickly. As a volunteer with busy work schedule, it was very beneficial” and “It was excellent all round with many stalls being manned by informative personal” to “We need more of these showcases to show the great work going on in Waterford” and “I was impressed by the helpful and informative people I met from Waterford Council, who informed me about available community supports.”

Sinéad Breathnach, Senior Executive Officer for Community & Sports with Waterford City and County Council explains, “Last year was the inaugural year of the Connecting Communities Roadshows and the response was fantastic. We are excited to deliver the series again in 2025 and work with our partner agencies, who all provided guidance on a wide range of topics, everything from exploring setting up community groups, how to go about it and how to avail of funding streams to develop progressive community initiatives.”

The Connecting Communities Roadshows will take place at Primary Care Centre, Ferrybank on February 12th, Lisduggan Shopping Centre on March 6th, Tramore GAA Community Hall on March 26th, Rainbow Hall Kilmacthomas on April 7th, Cappoquin Community Centre on April 30th and St Declan’s Hall, Ardmore on May 21st.

These events are free to attend and members of the public are invited to call in anytime between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. The public can call along to the Lisduggan Shopping Centre Roadshow on March 6th between 12pm and 3pm.

To find out more keep an eye on social media or contact Eoin Morrissey, Community Department Waterford City and County Council at eoinmorrissey@waterfordcouncil.ie or Muriel Tobin, PPN Waterford Coordinator at waterfordppn@gmail.com