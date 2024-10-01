Consumer complaints spark series of unannounced inspections by CCPC

Following an increase in calls to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s (CCPC) national helpline, 43 businesses across Munster were inspected to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws.

Last week, CCPC enforcement officers inspected a range of businesses across Munster, covering the hospitality, beauty, motor and retail sectors.

In Waterford City and County, nine inspections were carried out; while there were 15 inspections carried out in Cork City and County; in Kerry, 14 inspections were carried out and in Limerick city, five inspections took place.

The businesses came to the attention of the CCPC following consumer complaints to its helpline. Complaints are a valuable source of information to the CCPC as they help identify sectors where consumers may be at risk.

The CCPC said some inspections were carried out on many major car dealerships to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws. During the inspections, several potential breaches of consumer law were identified, particularly around pricing and faulty goods. Of particular concern was a lack of understanding among businesses regarding their legal obligations to consumers when things go wrong with a product or service.

Consumers who suspect a trader has breached consumer law are encouraged to report their concerns to the CCPC by phoning the helpline on 01-402-5555 or emailing ask@ccpc.ie.

For more information, visit www.ccpc.ie/business.

PHOTO: Major operation leads to 'unannounced inspections' across Waterford and Munster following complaints. Over 40 businesses across Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Limerick were inspected following complaints on potential breaches of the law. Photo credit: CCPC