Coolcormack GWS set to receive €455k in funding

CONOR O’MAHONY

Coolcormack Group Water Scheme (GWS) in Dungarvan is set to receive €455,000 in funding under a new cycle of the Multi- annual Rural Water Programme, providing capital investment to improve water services in rural areas.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD announced funding of €47 million for 256 individual capital projects across the country.

Announcing investment under the new Multi-Annual Rural Water Programme, Minister O’Brien said: “A key objective of the Government is to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life of people living in rural Ireland. Having access to reliable and safe drinking water is critically important to continue to build resilient and sustainable rural communities and economies”.

“I am very conscious of the need to protect our water sources and ensure the highest standards in water treatment. I also want to ensure that our rural communities have the benefit of high-quality infrastructure and water services. I have no doubt that the investment I announced today will help improve these water services,” he concluded.

Wexford received over €260,000 in funding for Borrmount, Mullawn, Blackstairs, and Kilanerin GWS, and Kilkenny received €925,000 for 19 individual capital projects.

Earlier this year, the local authorities were invited to work with group water schemes and their representative body, the National Federation of Group Water Schemes, to submit applications for funding for individual capital projects. With 875 applications received the Panel recommended to the Minister to fund 256 projects.