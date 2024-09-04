Cousins complete cycle across Europe for charity

Conor O’ Mahony

Three cousins from West Waterford have completed their cycle across Europe which raised €15,400 for Pieta House and West Waterford Suicide Prevention.

Ryan, Jack and Cilian O’ Connor took 51 days to cycle 3,520km through the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, and finishing in Greece.

They set a goal of €15,000 on their GoFundMe and smashed it out of the park. The cousins made a statement on social media thanking everyone who donated, “Thanks to everybody who donated and thanks to everyone who bought us a drink along the way, the hangovers on the saddle really added to the experience.

“Never really doubted ourselves but hard to believe it’s over all the same. Back to reality now soon, until we think of something else ridiculous to do at least.”

The trio have been cycling since July 1 and ended their adventure on August 22. The idea for the cycle came when Ryan and Jack were both working in Florida. The two had no desire to go home and be stuck in a career at such a young age. They decided to cycle the length of Europe and rang Cilian the next day who agreed immediately.

Deciding on a cause to raise money for, suicide prevention was a no brainer for the trio. They lost a friend a year ago to suicide and says it’s a crazy issue affecting all of Ireland.

To look back on their journey and donate, head to their Instagram page ‘stand_back_and_watch_this”.