Customers urged to spend Homebase gift vouchers immediately

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has stepped in to protect consumer rights after liquidators were appointed to Homebase.

The consumer watchdog advised customers to spend their Homebase gift vouchers immediately.

“The CCPC is advising any consumers who have vouchers for Homebase to use them this weekend or risk being left out of pocket,” said CCPC Chairperson Brian McHugh.

Provisional liquidators were appointed to the company behind the Homebase chain of stores in Ireland, a number of weeks ago.

The company which has eight stores across the country and employs up to 180 people. Homebase has a store in Waterford.

The High Court heard that the DIY chain suffered a collapse in business in Ireland and in Britain.

The High Court appointed Damien Murran and Enda Lowry, from Teneo Financial Advisory to HHGL (ROI) Limited trading as Homebase. It is understood the move won’t impact Irish staff.

In Britain, administrators who were called in by Homebase, immediately sold the 70 stores there, along with the brand and intellectual property rights to The Range owner CDS.

The CCPC contacted the liquidators and agreed consumer rights commitments after there were reports of unfulfilled orders and confusion around consumer rights in Homebase stores in Ireland, the CCPC acted to ensure consumers are protected and their rights upheld.

The watchdog confirmed the liquidators have agreed to ensure that where existing orders for kitchens and bathrooms can be fulfilled, they will be honoured, and if not, refunded.

The liquidators gave a commitment to accept gift vouchers during the provisional liquidation phase and the British administrators have committed to the liquidators to honour outstanding orders, following engagement with the CCPC.

Mr. McHugh said consumers who have outstanding orders for kitchens and other installations should be contacted by Homebase early next week.

The CCPC said it was advised by the British administrators that they will “shortly give instructions to Homebase employees and logistics partners to commence the process of booking in delivery slots for certain kitchen orders. These employees will have specific details of orders, any elements that cannot be fulfilled and alternative arrangements for any parts which are currently unavailable”.

Customers should expect to receive calls this week in regards to their orders.