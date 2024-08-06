Déise welcome for European street artists taking part in Spraoi

Over 60 delegates from the powerful European street arts network Circostrada were welcomed to Waterford City last Thursday 1 August, one of the first events of this year’s Spraoi International Street Arts Festival, which was held at the weekend.

The European street art and circus delegates of Cirostrada DIVE#3 travelled from countries throughout the EU and Britain.

Cllr. Jason Murphy, Mayor of the City and County of Waterford, welcomed the visitors at a reception held in the Southern Regional Assembly’s HQ on O’Connell Street, Waterford.

The event was also attended by Cathaoirleach of the Southern Regional Assembly Cllr. Garrett Kelleher; Spraoi Artistic Director Mike Leahy; and Associate Director of Culture Ireland Kieran Walsh.

Spraoi attracts European artists to Waterford and showcases Irish artists to international audiences and as a sponsor of Spraoi, the Southern Regional Assembly was delighted to host the commencement of DIVE#3.

During DIVE#3, delegates visited cultural locations in Waterford and Wexford, engaged in talent-spotting during the festival and participated in a series of specialist meetings and seminars that brought Irish and overseas street arts professionals together to share ideas and to kick-start future potential. This level of international recognition for street arts in Waterford highlights the reputation Spraoi has developed overseas.

David Kelly, Director, Southern Regional Assembly, said Spraoi is “an important shop-window for Irish talent seeking European work opportunities”.

Spraoi Director, T.V. Honan said: “In an uncertain world, Ireland’s European cultural connectivity is vital. We are thrilled to have a significant player like the Southern Regional Assembly involved in our work in this regard”.