Drivers Urged to Put Away their Mobile Devices as RSA Publishes New Survey on Dangerous Driving

Survey shows an increase in drivers using mobile devices

Study conducted at 145 sites nationwide in September and October 2023

Highest rate of handheld device usage was drivers of light goods vehicles, such as vans

Minister of State James Lawless, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are urging drivers to slow down and put away their mobile devices in advance of the coming Bank Holiday Weekend.

The call comes as the RSA publishes a new survey which shows that there has been an increase in the number of drivers using mobile devices.

According to the RSA’s Mobile Device Usage Observational Survey 2023, 9% of motorists were observed using a mobile device, an increase on the figure of 6% in the 2022 survey.

The study was conducted at 145 sites nationwide in September and October 2023. It involved trained personnel standing at the roadside and observing the rate of handheld mobile device usage among drivers of passenger cars, goods vehicles, buses and coaches as they passed.

The highest rate of handheld mobile device usage was seen by drivers of light goods vehicles at 13%, with rates ranging from between 6% and 8% amongst drivers of other vehicle types.

Of the drivers observed using a handheld mobile device, 59% were using the device in hand and 41% were using the device at their ear. Overall, males were more likely to be observed using a handheld mobile device than females.

Minister for State at the Department of Transport, James Lawless TD said: “I am asking drivers to put away their phones and slow down this Bank Holiday Weekend. We have seen a devastating increase in road trauma this year. There are too many people being killed and seriously injured and we must prevent any more families from going through this trauma. All of us have a responsibility and can play a part to stop this upward trend in road crashes.”

“Distracted driving due to handheld mobile device usage is one of the dangerous behaviours that leads to road traffic collisions. This is highlighted by data from the World Health Organisation which indicates that drivers using a mobile phone are four times more likely to be involved in a collision. There has also been a deterioration in driving behaviours over the past three years since Covid. As well as speeding, distracted driving and drink driving, there is the significant problem of drug driving, something the RSA, the Gardai and the Medical Bureau of Road Safety are very concerned about.”

The RSA is also published its review of road traffic fatalities for the first half of 2024. During the period 1 January to 28 July, there were 113 fatalities on Irish roads, an increase of 17 on the equivalent period in 2023.

According to the Preliminary Analysis of Road Traffic Fatalities, 1 January – 28 July:

• Drivers represent the highest risk group representing 39% (44) of fatalities.

• There has been an increase in fatalities among passengers (+5) and cyclists (+4).

• Of the fatalities, 37 (33%) were aged 25 years or less.

• Fatalities have been highest in Dublin (14), Cork (14), and Mayo (13) which represent 36% of total fatalities.

• Rural roads, which have a speed limit of 80km/h or greater, have accounted for 70% of fatalities

Sam Waide, Chief Executive, RSA said: “The fatality figures released today are deeply concerning, especially for our younger population. We need to reflect on our own behaviours on the road and how it impacts all road users. These behaviours include speeding, mobile phone use, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and not wearing a seat belt. Alarmingly too many drivers are doing these daily. Drivers need to take responsibility and stop the killer behaviours. The fact of the matter is, we are at risk of reversing the progress we have made in road safety. While the figures are devastating, we must not lose hope – we should let this motivate us all to work together to do everything we can to reverse trends and save lives.”

The RSA Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Study 2023 has highlighted the prevalence of dangerous driver behaviours. The study revealed that 40% of those aged under 35 check notifications, social media or read messages on their phones at least sometimes while driving. The study also confirmed a rise in the incidence of speeding post-Covid.

Paula Hilman, Assistant Commissioner for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána said: “The days leading into this bank holiday weekend have been particularly tragic on our roads. The five lives lost since this day week mean that a total of 113 people have been killed in road traffic collisions so far this year.

“Any Garda will tell you that the task of calling to a home to deliver the news to a family that their loved one has been killed in a road traffic collision is among their most difficult duties. We do all we can to prevent it, and we also need you to help us keep the roads safe for everyone so that no one else has to lose their life.

“Our August Bank Holiday policing operation is always one day longer than all other annual bank holidays because our data shows how potentially dangerous it is on the roads. The risk of being involved in a fatal road traffic collision or injured is highest between 3pm and 6pm over the August bank holiday.

“When getting behind the wheel this weekend, please give driving your full attention and avoid all dangerous distractions that take your eyes of the road, like scrolling on your phone or the screen on your dash. We will be out working to detect poor driving behaviours whether speeding or driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs so don’t take the risk”.

Commenting on the finding’s presented in the RSA survey, Assistant Commissioner Hilman added: “Research data from the RSA’s Mobile Device Usage Observational Survey 2023 informs us that mobile phone use amongst road users has increased in comparison to the 2022 survey.

“Our own Garda enforcement data also shows an 8% increase in detections for mobile phone use over the last 12 months. We appeal to road users this bank holiday weekend to take every precaution and to put your mobile phones aside whilst driving, and to do your part in keeping Irish roads safe.”

As of 31 July 2024, there have been 113 people killed on Irish roads, 13 more than the same period last year.

This August Bank Holiday Weekend, drivers are also being reminded that the RSA and participating Applegreen service stations are providing free cups of coffee to motorists to combat driver fatigue. The offer is available from 2-8pm on Friday 2 August and on Monday 5 August – just mention RSA at the Applegreen till when you’re getting your coffee.