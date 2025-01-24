ESB Networks teams mobilising to restore electricity supply

Extreme, damaging and destructive winds associated with Storm Éowyn have continued to cause widespread and extensive damage to the electricity network across the country with approx. 725,000 homes, farms and businesses (as at 12.30 pm) without power. The damage nationwide to the electricity network and impact on customers is unprecedented.

The worst of Storm Éowyn has now passed for most of the country but, further power outages may still arise as the storm continues to track northwards.

ESB Networks continue to closely monitor the storm impact on power supplies and all available resources including crews and partner contractors are now deployed where safe to do so, to assess the network and work to safely restore power as quickly as possible in challenging conditions.

From our experience of previous significant weather events and due to the severity of Storm Éowyn, we expect that power restoration will take a significant number of days and will take more than a week in the worst impacted areas.

It is important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

Given the extent of the damage nationwide estimated restoration times (ERTs) will only be provided once our teams have assessed network faults and these will then be available to view throughout Saturday on www.PowerCheck.ie.

Customer Contact Centre Agents will be supporting customers throughout Storm Éowyn but will not be in a position to provide outage information until the network assessment has been fully conducted. To note, a technical issue earlier today due to unprecedented volumes on ESB websites, including www.PowerCheck.ie, has now been fully resolved.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

UPDATE FROM HSE SOUTH EAST (STORM ÉOWYN)

Meanwhile, Sinead Reynolds, the HSE’s Integrated Health Area Manager for Waterford and Wexford spoke of her gratitude for the dedication from healthcare staff across hospitals, community and day services in preparation for Storm Éowyn.

“I would like to thank all healthcare staff across the Waterford and Wexford healthcare area for the incredible work and commitment shown over the last number of days in preparation for Storm Éowyn,” she said.

“The efforts shown across the healthcare area to protect our communities and to keep our patients safe, while maintaining the operation of as many services as possible have been extraordinary.

“January has been a very challenging month with adverse weather events in our region and significant demand on our services with the effects of respiratory illnesses.

“It will take a number of days to assess the impact of Storm Éowyn across Ireland, I would like to thank you for your continued support as we return to full services as soon as possible,” Ms. Reynolds added.

The HSE is providing regular updates on services on its webpage at https://www2.hse.ie/services/disruptions/ and will also provide regular updates through local media and on its national and regional social media channels.