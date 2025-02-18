Fatal collision on N25 in Co. Wexford

A section of the N25 at Killinick, Co. Wexford has been partially closed after a fatal road traffic collision earlier on Wednesday, 18 February..

The fatal crash involved four vehicles on the N25 at Orristown at approximately 5.15 p.m. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a male in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination will take place in due course. No other injuries were reported.

The road remained partially closed overnight and a technical examination is to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Thursday morning, 19 February.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the area between 4:30pm and 5:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.