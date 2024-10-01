Former Ambassador to the United States to address Waterford’s Age Well Expo

The Keynote speaker at Waterford’s Age Well Expo, which will be held in the Park Hotel, Dungarvan, today, Tuesday, October 1, from 11.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m., is Waterford native, Daniel Mulhall, a former Irish diplomat who has served as Ambassador to Malaysia, Germany, Britain, and the United States.

Deputy Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Adam Wyse will officially open the event.

This Age Friendly Waterford free event, in association with Healthy Waterford, UPMC Whitfield and Waterford City and County Council, will showcase the services, supports and activities available to older people to lead fulfilling, healthy and active lives.

On the day there will be over 30 exhibition stands including An Garda Síochána, HSE, ALONE, Waterford Volunteer Centre, Waterford Libraries, Fire Services, Waterford Sports Partnership and Waterford Healthy Homes; as well as numerous speakers including a Consultant Gastroenterologist, Cardiology CNM, Health and Wellbeing practitioner and Fraud Prevention team. There will be free Blood Pressure, Cholesterol and Blood Glucose testing available and refreshments will be provided.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

DANIEL MULHALL

Since his retirement in 2022, Mr. Mulhall has been Global Distinguished Professor of Irish Studies at Glucksman Ireland House, New York University, Parnell Fellow at Magdalene College, Cambridge and a Resident Fellow at the Institute of Politics, Harvard University. Mr. Mulhall is Honorary President of the Yeats Society (Sligo), a consultant with the global law firm, DLA Piper and a director of Carlichauns Entertainment, an animated TV series based on Irish folklore.

Throughout his life, he has lectured and published extensively on Irish history and literature. He is the author of Ulysses: A Reader’s Odyssey (New Island Books, 2022) and Pilgrim Soul: W.B. Yeats and the Ireland of his Time (New Island Books, 2023).

In 2019, Mr. Mulhall was awarded the Freedom of Waterford, has an Honorary Doctorate from the South East Technological University, and in September 2024 was inducted into the Irish American Hall of Fame.

Pictured: Waterford native and former Ambassador to the United States, Daniel Mulhall.