Water Safety Ireland urges public to stay away from edges during Storm Éowyn

Water Safety Ireland is urging the public to stay away from waterways during Storm Éowyn, as high winds and severe weather conditions pose a significant danger, particularly when people’s curiosity to witness dramatic waves tempts them to take risks. Please remember: staying away from waterways is the safest option for you and your loved ones during this storm.

Most accidental drownings in Ireland (over 60%) happen when a person falls into water unexpectedly. High winds can push you into water and the resulting cold shock can cause an immediate loss of control over breathing, which can be fatal.

While many people live close to the coastline, the warning applies equally inland, where 12,000 loughs and a network of rivers and canals will be hazardous. However, no one needs to be at risk if they follow one simple rule: to stay S.A.F.E. is to Stay Away From Edges.

Key Dangers to Be Aware Of During Storm Éowyn:

Coastlines: High winds increase the risk of wave overtopping, which can easily sweep people off their feet and into the water. Rivers: Stronger currents will run faster than usual, posing a serious threat to anyone falling in accidentally. Lakes: Floodwaters can conceal the edges of lakes, creating hidden hazards.

Important Safety Advice:

Avoid Open Water Swimming: Even if you are a seasoned open-water swimmer, do not swim during this storm. The conditions are extremely dangerous.

Beware of Coastal Flooding: Floodwaters can expose manhole covers and drains, creating additional hazards. See: https://watersafety.ie/wintersafety/

By following the S.A.F.E. rule and staying away from edges, you can ensure your safety and that of your family. Remember, no view or experience is worth risking your life. Stay Safe – Stay Home.