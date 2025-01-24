Garda warning over Storm Éowyn – Status Red Weather Warning Risk to Life, 24th January 2025

An Garda Síochána is warning all members of the public that a Status Red severe weather warning means ‘shelter in place’.

People in areas during the times affected by red warnings should stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take action to protect themselves and their properties.

Sea conditions and waves will be dangerous. Do not approach coastlines; Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry.

An Garda Síochána and our colleagues in the other blue light emergency services will be on duty but depending on local weather conditions may not be in a position to respond to help during the height of Storm Éowyn, subject to dynamic risk assessments.

Do not put yourself or members of the emergency services at risk during this period.

Members of the Public should prepare today for Storm Éowyn. Please ensure that property, garden furniture and other loose material on your properties are secured.

Today is the time to be a community, to check on isolated and vulnerable family, friends and neighbours. Please ensure that they are aware of and prepared for this storm event.

Once the time duration of a Red warning has passed in your area, please exercise extreme caution and care when venturing out on the public roads, an Orange wind warning remains in place. There will be fallen trees, structural and other unexpected debris, and fallen or damaged live electricity wires in many areas across the country. Trees and structures may be unstable. The emergency services and our colleagues in Local Authorities and Utility Service providers will be busy across the road network identifying and repairing damaged infrastructure.

An Garda Síochána appeals to every person using the public roads after the expiration of the weather warnings and over this coming weekend, to Slow Down, Expect the Unexpected and Stay Safe.

An Garda Síochána again reiterates and cannot overstate the public safety advice that during the Status Red Warning times the public should ‘shelter in place’.