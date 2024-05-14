Gaultier carry the banner for Waterford 

Gaultier is buzzing with excitement as both its girls’ U15 and boys’ U15 Gaelic Football Division 1 teams clinched the title of Waterford Féile Champions for the second consecutive year, securing their positions at the prestigious National John West Féile, scheduled to take place in Connacht at the end of June.

It is a significant honour for both Gaultier teams to represent Waterford at the National John West Féile. Their outstanding achievement underscores the dedication and teamwork that are hallmarks of Gaultier’s sporting ethos.

The National John West Féile is not just about competition; it is about camaraderie, sportsmanship, and the celebration of youth sports. It provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent, forge lifelong friendships, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

As the National John West Féile approaches, we wish both Gaultier teams and their coaches the best of luck as they proudly carry the banner for Waterford.

Can you support the Féile teams?

The teams are seeking sponsorships and raffle prizes to bolster their journey as proud representatives of Waterford at the Féile. Every bit of support is invaluable, whether through a donation or a raffle prize contribution. Please contact stephybuckley@yahoo.ie if you can help.