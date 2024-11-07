General Election due to be held on Friday, 29 November

NOVEMBER 29 will be the date of the next General Election, the Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed.

Taoiseach Harris intends to travel to Áras an Uachtaráin this coming Friday, 8 November, to meet with President Michael D. Higgins and seek the dissolution of the Dáil in anticipation of holding the General Election on Friday, 29 November.

The Dáil passed the Finance Bill last Tuesday evening, 5 November, which underpins Budget 2025. It was a key objective of the government to get passed and paved the way for the Taoiseach to call the early election before the end of the term of the current government.

The move for an early election before Christmas is in sharp contrast to the Taoiseach’s firm commitment earlier in the year when he repeatedly stated the coalition government of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party would serve its full term.

When he first took office as Taoiseach in April, 2024, he gave a firm commitment that the government would complete its full term until March, 2025.

In July, he reiterated that commitment and at an Ibec President’s dinner in Dublin in early September, he again repeated his commitment.

Once President Higgins has dissolved the Dáil, a General Election must be held within 30 days.

The last General Election was held on 8 February 2020.