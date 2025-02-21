Get lost in a good book at Ardkeen library this weekend

People in Waterford are being urged to ‘get lost in a good book’ on Saturday, 22 February next, as Ireland Reads Day comes to libraries nationwide.

Ardkeen Library are inviting children to join them for Teddy Storytime, and to create their own bookmark.

Teddy Storytime takes place in the library on Saturday, 22 February at 10.30 a.m.

Bring your favourite teddy along to enjoy some special stories. This event is suitable for all ages, and all are welcome with no need to book.

Running for the whole week, from Monday, 17 February to Saturday 22 February, drop into Ardkeen Library and create a bookmark. There will be colours, bookmarks, and stickers galore for you to design and build a special bookmark.

Best of all, you can take home your bookmark to use when reading your stories.

And throughout the month, Browns Road Library, Lisduggan, are inviting kids to take part in Guess the Title of the Book.

Paddy, our Library Book Monster, loves books – but unfortunately he also loves eating them! He has eaten one of our books and we need your help to figure out which one. Call in to us this February, take a guess, and be in with a chance to win a prize.

Ireland Reads Day, led by Libraries Ireland, encourages people of all ages to pick up a book during the month of February and to embrace the joy and power of reading.

Award-winning author and Ireland Reads ambassador, Marian Keyes, feels strongly about the transformative power of reading, which she discovered as a child.

“I was an anxious, lonely child, but when I read my first Enid Blyton book, The Twins at St Clare’s, my mind was blown,” she said. “Suddenly, I had a gateway to another world – to infinite worlds.

“I was able to escape the discomfort of being me by immersing myself in the lives of others. Since then, reading has been my saviour. The ability to read is my superpower.”

Ireland Reads is a great way to rediscover Waterford libraries and all the services they have to offer, according to Stuart Hamilton, Head of Libraries Development at the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA).

“Some may be pleasantly surprised to learn that library fees were abolished in January 2019 and all previous fines were removed,” he said. “This means that you can return to your library with a clean slate – even if you forgot to return that last book.

“Libraries have hundreds of books and reading resources across people’s interests to bring great pleasure to people in today’s busy world.

“Librarians are on-hand to assist you in finding reading for your enjoyment and support you in developing a healthy habit that is reading.

“Also, people are always delighted to learn about Borrowbox – your library collection and services in one app.

“It allows you can delve into ebooks and audiobooks – as well as a selection of e-magazines and e-newspapers – free of charge.”

There is also a wide variety of eEducation options available at your fingertips through the eLibrary, including language courses.

From your first job search to a career change or support after time out of the professional world, your library can help.

Users can also access a range of services, including career advice, employment research support and tips on how to prepare for an interview or write a job application.

For reading recommendations and to see a list of events taking place in libraries in Waterford and across the country, visit www.irelandreads.ie.

Led by Libraries Ireland, the campaign is an initiative of the Government of Ireland and is part of the Healthy Ireland programme.