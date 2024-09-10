Grangemore inpatient mental health centre achieves 100% compliance rate Inspection team observed a high quality of care and treatment to residents that went beyond minimum standards

The Grangemore inpatient mental health centre at St. Otteran’s Hospital, Waterford, has received a 100 percent compliance rate with rules, regulations and codes of practice for the fourth year in-a-row, following an unannounced visit by an Inspector of Mental Health Services.

The report on Grangemore was one of nine reports published by the Mental Health Commission last week.

The other inspection reports related to other approved centres in Tipperary, Limerick, Galway, Mayo and Dublin.

Inspector with the Mental Health Commission, Professor James V. Lucey, found varying levels of compliance with the rules, regulations and codes of practice at the other locations, with four centres were between 90-100 percent compliant; a further three were between 80-90 percent compliant, while just two centres were between 70-80 percent compliant. The MHC requires corrective and preventive action plans (CAPAs) from all services where non-compliances are identified, each of which must address each non-compliance specifically.

Grangemore, based at John's Hill, Waterford, was the only centre in the country which achieved a 100 percent compliance rate in the inspection. Some areas of good practice observed over the course of the inspections included strong leadership, and skilled, caring and committed staff at Grangemore, which was combined with a culture that fostered the development of care in collaboration with residents.

Grangemore serves the catchment area of Waterford City and County, as well as south Kilkenny. The centre is registered for a 14-bed capacity and the residents are cared for by one multi-disciplinary team with a speciality of mental health rehabilitation.

In a summary included in the report on Grangemore, Prof. Lucey said his inspection was unannounced and occurred over a four day period. He said the inspection process was very well co-ordinated and prepared for by the staff and management of Grangemore.

“The inspection team observed a high quality of care and treatment, delivered to residents of the approved centre that went beyond minimum standards,” Prof. Lucey said in his report.

“The approved centre had strong leadership, skilled, caring and committed staff and a culture of fostering the development of care in collaboration with the residents,” he said.

“The culture of a positive attitude along with robust frameworks and structures was evident in Grangemore and this translated into recovery focused, meaningful living for the residents,” Prof. Lucey added.

The report is published in full on the Mental Health Commission’s website: www.mhcirl.ie under ‘Approved Centres’.