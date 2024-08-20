Heritage Week Explore Connections, Routes and Networks

Heritage Week continues until Sunday August 25th with a great range of events for all ages and interests right across the city and county. This year’s theme is Connections, Routes and Networks with events organised for all ages and interests including talks, walks, exhibitions and workshops. Check out www.heritageweek.ie for details on

Guided walks on Nature, History and Geology in Ardmore, Clashmore, Fenor Bog Lismore, Tramore, Bunmahon and along Waterford City Walls

Guided tours of historic houses at Ballyin House, Fairbrook Mill, Cappagh House, Dromana, House Cappoquin, Salterbridge and Woodhouse

Talks on Railway History, Maritime heritage, Irish Music in the US post Famine, Waterford Placenames, Waterford’s Blue Plaques, Waterford and The Irish Language

Exhibitions on Waterford Shipping, Traditional Music, Waterford Women's convict history in Reginald’s Tower

Plenty of fun activity for children before the return to school- workshops in Reginald’ s Tower, Dungarvan and Waterford Libraries, Ardmore and Lismore Heritage Centre.

The Museum service and Library Service have a great range of walks, talks and children’s activities. Most events are completely free of charge but some do require pre booking and as always some may be subject to last minute change so check out the heritage week portal for latest information.

Heritage Officer with Waterford City and County Council, Bernadette Guest said “I really want to commend all the groups, individuals and organisations who are putting on events this year with such informative, educational and fun events for all ages. I hope everyone enjoys this year’s programme and we are always interested in hearing your ideas for future events and activities for Heritage Week.”