HSE host Cardiovascular Health Awareness Morning in Waterford

Marking Heart Health month, the HSE hosted an Cardiovascular Health Awareness Morning in the SETU Arena in Waterford, last week.

The Awareness Morning was a joint initiative between University Hospital Waterford Cardiology Service and the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Integrated Community Cardiovascular Team.

The free of charge occasion provided the public with an opportunity for cardiovascular health screening, to gain risk management education/awareness and access to cardiovascular specialists.

Speaking at the well-attended event in the SETU Arena, Carriganore, Waterford, Linda Ennis (Operational Lead, Waterford Integrated Care for Chronic Disease Management, HSE) said: “64% of people over 50 years old in Ireland have high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of stroke, heart disease and heart attacks. Working with various entities locally, including GP practices, our Public Health Nurses, the Men’s Shed and advertising notices in supermarkets and HSE Primary Care buildings, we were delighted to see the resultant turn-out. Whether the attendee was looking to improve their heart health, understand their cardiac risk factors or just want to learn more, this event was suitable for everyone.”

Michelle Brennan (Integrated Care Cardiovascular Clinical Nurse Specialist/Waterford Primary Care Centre and University Hospital Waterford) added: “Our event featured an information pack on arrival, with reading material on cardiovascular risk factors. Our ‘Know your numbers’ card also proved popular – as did opportunities to avail of cardiac health checks,, such as blood pressure, pulse, Body Mass Index (BMI), valve auscultation, point of care cholesterol checks and electrocardiogram (ECG)/point of care Natriuretic Peptide Tests (NTO-PRO BNP) if appropriate. People were also signposted for follow-up.”

“It was an opportunity to connect with support services in their local community and to hear some talks from healthcare professionals to help understanding of how to take care of one’s health and heart. We hope to have another such occasion early in the new year, in conjunction with our chronic disease services, including podiatry, diabetes and respiratory supports.”

Pictured at the HSE’s Cardiovascular Health Awareness Morning held in the SETU Arena, Waterford were (from left to right): Norma Caples (Heart Failure Advanced Nurse Practitioner), Maria Phelan (Cardiac Nurse), Liz Blanch (Cardiac Nurse), Christina Lambert (Irish Heart Foundation Nurse), Alison Regan (Heart Failure Clinical Nurse Specialist), Laura Fennessy (Cardiac Rehab Registered General Nurse), Leah Evans (Admin Officer, HSE Chronic Disease Community Specialist Team), Mairead Hanrick (Chest Pain Clinical Nurse Specialist), Michelle Brennan (Integrated Care Cardiovascular Clinical Nurse Specialist), Dr. Michael Killian (Cardiology Registrar, University Hospital Waterford) and Anne Hennessy (Health Promotion and Improvement Officer, HSE).