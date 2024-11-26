Increase in burglaries in Waterford and Kilkenny

The public are being advised to check their home security after Gardaí noted an increase in domestic burglaries across counties Waterford and Kilkenny.

“We would encourage people to pay extra attention to their home security,” said Sergeant Deirdre O’Neill, Crime Prevention Officer.

“Over 46 percent of domestic burglaries occur when the intruders gain entry through the rear of the property via an open or unsecure door or window. Some of the recent burglaries in the county have occurred during daylight,” she pointed out.

The public can find a useful guide to help review the security of their home, along with other security advice, at www.garda.ie.

Householders should check their doors and windows for faults; consult a PSA approved local locksmith who can offer good advice; ensure sheds and garages are locked with a security grade padlock.

Homeowners should be mindful that in previous burglaries, the homeowners own ladders have been used to gain access to properties – ensure your ladders are secured.

If you have an alarm, make sure you use it and that it is in good working order. Consider extending it to your shed or outhouses.

Review the lighting at your property. Early evenings are also common times for burglaries.

A burglary is an impactful crime and we would urge people to report any persons or vehicles that are out of place in your localities. Check in on vulnerable neighbours.

USEFUL NUMBERS

In an emergency dial 999 or 112; Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111; Waterford Garda Station 051-305300; Tramore Garda Station 051-391620; Dungarvan Garda Station 058-48600.