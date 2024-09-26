Irish Wheelchair Association calls on Waterford people to support fundraiser

The Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) is calling on Waterford people to support their Annual Fundraising Day on Thursday, 26th September 2024.

You can show your support by making a donation to one of their on-street collectors or by donating online at www.iwa.ie.

IWA is dedicated to supporting people with disabilities in communities at a local and national level, helping people live a life full of choice, freedom, and joy. The charity relies on donations to fund essential services that benefit over 20,000 individuals nationwide. These services include sport, accessible homes, transport, assisted living services, and Community Centre programmes that are a vital lifeline for many, helping to combat loneliness and isolation.

This year, IWA is excited to announce that donations can also be made at over 30 Chadwick stores including their Waterford store. Chadwick’s has been a longstanding supporter of IWA at a local level, and their partnership will help further the organisation's mission.

By making a donation, you can help IWA continue their important work with people with physical disabilities throughout Ireland.

For more information on how you can support Irish Wheelchair Association's Annual Fundraising Day, visit www.iwa.ie.