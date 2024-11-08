Join in Resonating for Change: Bells for Peace 2024

LAST year, on November 11, bells rang across the country in a powerful call for peace.

A year on, the world faces even greater turmoil marked by war, fear, and loss. This intensifies our collective need for a united call for peace.

Waterford’s ‘Bells for Peace’ group are reaching out to you once again to join in ringing the bells on Monday next, November, 11 2024, at 11.03 a.m. for 11 minutes.

At 11.00 a.m., people across Ireland will pause to reflect on the past, present, and future. Those who wish to pray are invited to recite the prayer below. Following the reflection and remembrance, the church bells will toll at 11.03 a.m.

Blessed are the Peacemakers

We pray to You O Lord, through the intercession of Your Most Pure Mother Mary,

Give to the people suffering war and conflict the gift of peace, for you have given us all else:

A peace that all of us share in the passion and wisdom that is the Lord Jesus Christ.

The peace of the Sabbath, and the peace that knows no evening.

Stir up in the hearts and the minds of our leaders and politicians a longing for peace,

That brings real joy and our hearts will be restless no more.

Amen.

BELLS FOR PEACE IRELAND

‘Bells for Peace Ireland’ is a non-judgmental event of solidarity for all victims of war, both past and present. Most importantly, it aims to signal to our civic leaders that while symbolic gestures, like ringing church bells, can raise awareness and inspire change, they must be matched by tangible actions—diplomatic efforts, conflict resolution initiatives, and ongoing support for peacebuilding organisations.

Knowing that peacebuilding and sustaining peace are close to hearts of Waterford people, we sincerely hope you will join us this year. Come to your nearest church, or pray with us wherever you are on Monday, 11 November at 11.00 a.m.

You can also follow and tag us on Facebook @ Bells for Peace Ireland.