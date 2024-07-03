King Kong Company release new single as festival season gets underway

Waterford based dance band King Kong Company released a new single titled “Wrecked with God” on Friday. The song features Bobby Fingers–aka Mr Chrome––one half of the Rubberbandits.

The new single is tailor-made for a music festival, and marks King Kong Company’s first festival appearance of the year, as they performed at Kaleidoscope, a family friendly festival in Russborough House, Wicklow over the weekend.

Around 20,000 young and older festivalgoers enjoyed the weekend’s music line-up as well as the numerous hands-on family activities on offer.

Festival season is always a busy time of year for King Kong Company, this year they are set to perform at Forest Fest 3 in July along with esteemed artists such as The Divine Comedy, Ocean Colour Scene and The Human League.

It’s also been announced that King Kong Company will return to Curraghmore House this August for All Together Now in their hometown of Waterford.

“Wrecked with God” is available on all major streaming platforms now. A music video for the new single is also available on YouTube.