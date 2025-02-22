Labour councillor calls for expansion of Breast Check screening in Waterford

Labour’s Councillor Seamus Ryan has called for an urgent expansion of the BreastCheck screening service in Waterford, following alarming new data from the National Cancer Registry of Ireland.

Cllr. Ryan said the Labour Party-led the successful campaign to have the BreastCheck service introduced to Waterford, but it is now time for that service to be expanded.

The figures show a rise in breast cancer cases among people aged 20-49, with numbers increasing from 677 in 2013 to 853 by the end of 2022.

Labour is also calling on the government to back the party’s Health Screening Leave Bill, which would give workers statutory leave to attend essential cancer screenings.

Cllr. Ryan said: “These figures are deeply concerning. We know that early detection is the most powerful weapon in the fight against cancer, yet thousands of people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are being diagnosed too late because they do not have access to routine screening”.

“BreastCheck currently only invites those aged 50-69 for free screening – this must change,” he said. “With cases rising, the government must act now to expand this life-saving service.

“In addition to widening access to screening, we need to remove the barriers preventing workers from attending essential health checks. Labour’s Health Screening Leave Bill, introduced last year, is a common-sense solution that would give workers the right to take time off to attend vital cancer screenings without fear of financial hardship,” Cllr. Ryan said.

“Right now, too many workers – particularly those in precarious jobs or with inflexible employers – are forced to choose between using holiday leave or missing a critical appointment. That is simply unacceptable.

“Every family in Ireland has been touched by cancer in some way. We cannot afford to wait while people’s lives are at stake. The new Minister for Health must take immediate action to expand BreastCheck to include younger age groups and ensure that workers are supported in prioritising their health. Labour’s Health Screening Leave Bill is ready to go – Government must step up and make this happen,” Cllr. Ryan added.