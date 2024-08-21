Little or no rainfall during Yellow Thunderstorm Warning

Met Eireann responded to a query from The Munster Express following a low amount of rainfall after they issued a Yellow Thunderstorm Warning for County Waterford on Sunday 11 August.

The Munster Express reached out to the Met Office for comment after reports of little to no rainfall across the county on the date of the warning.

In response, a Met Eireann spokesperson said: “Met Éireann rainfall observation stations did not record any rainfall during that time period, however, due to the highly localised nature of thunderstorms, the weather in one point location can vary greatly from another within a county”.

When asked about the Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warming, the spokesperson told The Munster Express: “From analysis of the radar and satellite image sequences from that time period, a number of convective systems passed over Waterford, with lightning activity recorded along the coast of Waterford”.

“As per the Met Éireann website, status yellow thunderstorm warnings are issued when we expect lightning activity in a county, or heavy rainfall associated with a convective system,” the Met Éireann spokesperson added.