Many 16-27 year olds in Waterford are zooming in on politics, new survey finds

A significant portion of young people in Ireland, would consider getting involved in politics, civic activism and social innovation, with social media playing a crucial role in helping them make their views and opinions heard.

That’s according to the findings of a new survey of 16-27 year olds, otherwise known as Gen Z, conducted by Amárach Research on behalf of Young Social Innovators, published this week.

Nearly one in three Gen Z individuals across Ireland, will consider getting involved in politics, while an additional 34 per cent might consider it, according to the Amárach Research survey. The survey was completed by 1,002, 16-27 year old’s, across Ireland.

Further insights show that social media is the most important method for Gen Z in Ireland to express their opinions and engage in civic matters, with the majority having made a social media post sharing their views or opinions in their own words. And as much as 81 per cent have re-posted someone else’s post on a social media platform about something related to their views or opinions.

GEN Z – CURRENT ISSUES AND CONCERNS

The survey findings show that climate change is the major concern for young individuals in Ireland, overshadowing other social issues, while they believe that older generations prioritise economic and infrastructural development over the climate crisis.

Nearly two-thirds currently describe the mood of their generation as anxious or stressed, an increase of 17 percent on five years ago when YSI commissioned the first wave of research into the age group.

The survey also highlights significant dissatisfaction with affordable housing and job opportunities among 16-27-year-olds, with housing being a particularly pressing issue, especially for those in the 21-27 age group.

For more information about the programmes for young people run across Ireland by Young Social Innovators and how to take part, see www.youngsocialinnovators.ie.