Melleray Grotto Novena

BY THOMAS KEANE

The organising committee of the Mount Melleray Grotto Anniversary Novena has announced those who will be addressing pilgrims this year.

Held each year 15 August to 24 August, at the Grotto, a short distance from the Cistercian Mount Melleray Abbey, the Novena will open on 15 August with Prayers and Benediction, with Fr. Thadeus Doyle of the Curate’s Diary and God’s Cottage in Glendalough, from 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m., with Fr. Doyle returning again from 9.00 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. for Prayers and a candlelight procession.

Local Parish Priest Fr. Martin Keogh (Cappoquin-Affane-Modeligo) will be present on 16 August when mass will be celebrated at 8.00 p.m. The following evening at the same time local man Michael Houlihan will lead prayers.

Fr. Patrick Maria Cahill from Holy Family Mission at Glencomeragh House will lead prayers on 18 August, Fr. Bobby Power P.P. from St. Joseph and Benildus and Ballygunner will be present on 19 August and Fr. Mark O’Farrell from Tramore will lead prayers on 20 August.

Fr. John McEneaney in Dungarvan will be present on 21 August, Fr. Eamonn Barry, a retired priest from the Diocese of Cloyne will lead prayers on 22 August, with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan celebrating mass on 23 August along with the Mount Melleray Abbey Choir lead by Fr. Richard Purcell from the Abbey.

The final night of the novena sees Fr. John Littleton from Tallaght in Dublin make one of his frequent visits to the area where he will continue his tradition of blessing the sick.

The Novena each night is set to commence at 8.00 p.m. and end around 9.30 p.m.

The Grotto in Mount Melleray was constructed in an unused quarry in 1982. The brainchild of Fr. Celestine O’Leary from the nearby Abbey and Michael Rawlins, on 16 August, 1985 during the alleged reporting of moving statues, three local children Ursula O’Rourke, Tom Cliffe and Barry Buckley (R.I.P.) reported that they saw the statue move and over the following nine days they received different messages from Our Lady which they reported back to the large numbers that attended.

Over the following years, the grotto has been visited by a steady stream of pilgrims, all who reported a great peace and calmness during their visit.

During the troubles in Northern Ireland busloads of pilgrims visited the grotto with many staying awake overnight all praying for a peace within the six counties.